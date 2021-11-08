'Devastated' family honors woman killed while trying to help people trapped inside crashed car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family members are reflecting on the short but impactful life of a Raleigh woman who was killed while trying to help victims of a crash over the weekend.

Jasmine Harbison, 29, was hit by a car shortly after she and her boyfriend pulled over on Miami Boulevard to help people trapped inside a flipped over 2011 Chevrolet Equinox.

That caring personality that saw her take time out of her day to help strangers in need is something Harbison's daughter and mother will never forget.

"She's like fun to be around. We do a lot of things together. You know--caring and loving--(she) cared about all her family," 11-year-old daughter Jada Williams said.

"She was just a nice young lady! So we are truly hurt and devastated because we lost her," mother Judy Davis said.

The deadly crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. There are still many unanswered questions about how a driver crashed into Harbison.

"I don't know how the lady didn't see her outside. She hits the turned over car and she hit my daughter--like she didn't see the turned over car? You see the car in the street and she hits my daughter? You couldn't see my daughter?"

Durham Police Department is still investigating the case, but even without a full understanding of what happened, Harbison's family must now plan her funeral.

Her family said the funeral will be public, but the plans have not been finalized yet. In the meantime, they asked for prayers.

"Just pray for us. Basically, you know, just pray that we make it through because this is hard for myself and her dad, our family, just all of us, heartbroken," Davis said.
