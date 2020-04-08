Coronavirus

Level Up! Philadelphia nurses' Swab Squad dance gets Ciara's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- The medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia found a fun and creative way to take a break while boosting morale and building teamwork.

They created the "Swab Squad."

The nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool posted several dance videos, their latest a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.

They wrote: "It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

That captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.



Ciara added she was grateful for their sacrifice.

She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdancingjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusnursesgood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News