Level Up! Philadelphia nurses' Swab Squad dance gets Ciara's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- The medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia found a fun and creative way to take a break while boosting morale and building teamwork.They created the "Swab Squad."The nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool posted several dance videos, their latest a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.They wrote: "It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."That captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.Ciara added she was grateful for their sacrifice.She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."