Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow-plowing accident, publicist says

Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist said Sunday.

The incident occurred while Renner was plowing snow earlier Sunday, the publicist said in a statement, adding that "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Additional details about the accident, including the location, were not immediately available.

The 51-year-old "Avengers" actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad, in the eponymous series on Disney+ and in Marvel's movie and television universe.

Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film 'Hawkeye' in London Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008s "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.

His acting credits also include roles in the films "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" and "The Bourne Legacy."

