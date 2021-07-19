rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit for activism work

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rev. Jesse Jackson to receive France's highest order of merit

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Rev. Jesse Jackson will accept France's highest order of merit, Legion of Honour.

Rev. Jackson, 79, will receive the award in France Monday morning. He has been a civil rights activist for decades.

France President Emmanuel Marcon said the reverend has never stopped campaigning for peace justice and fraternity, and that the values Jackson has promoted are also those of the French republic.

The French government honored the DuSable Museum of African American History CEO last month. Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the museum, received the Order of Arts and Letters. It honors people who have made significant contributions to the arts in France and around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylegion of honorcommunity servicerev. jesse jacksonemmanuel macronawardfrance
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NC State Fair to announce new details for this year
US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics
WEATHER: Showers & Storms Through Tuesday
NC liquor shortage causes frustration for Durham pub manager
Retired soldier finds lost wallet at bottom of lake
Viral video of tourist touching Hawaiian monk seal sparks outrage
Show More
Wake sheriff sets record straight on rumors of investigation
TikTok tips help find CA murder suspect in Mexico
LATEST: More students return to classrooms
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
More TOP STORIES News