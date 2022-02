RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A baggage tug at Raleigh-Durham International Airport hit a worker and sent them to the hospital Friday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the ramp at gate 12.According to JetBlue, the worker was an employee for the company's ground handling business partner.The worker was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.JetBlue said it will work to support the investigation into how the worker was injured.