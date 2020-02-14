Jennifer Lopez and DSW launch new line of JLo shoes

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- Singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez is getting into the shoe business.
Lopez is partnering with the Camuto Group on JLO, a new shoe and handbag line that will be sold exclusively at DSW.
The Spring 2020 collection includes a wide range of styles including sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots in bold colors, animal prints and crystal embellishments.
The full collection will hit stores on March 16, 2020.
You can preview the collection online and enter for a chance to meet J. Lo in person in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez performed alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show--the first halftime performance with two Latina headliners.
