President and first lady set to visit Rocky Mount, Fort Liberty

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Biden and the first lady are making another trip to our area tomorrow.

Air Force One touches down at Seymour Johnson Air Base around noon Friday.

The first stop will be Rocky Mount, where the president will get an up close look at a program preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow.

From Rocky Mount the president and first lady will chopper to Fort Liberty.

It will be the first visit to the massive army post since it was officially re-named last week, shedding the name of Fort Bragg that was named after a confederate soldier.

The Bidens will meet with troops and their families before heading back to Washington.