President Biden, first lady to visit North Carolina next week

President Joe Biden signed legislation that lifts the nation's debt ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government's debt.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- President Biden and the First Lady are expected to travel to North Carolina next week, the White House announced Saturday.

On Friday, the Bidens will be traveling to Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty during their visit.

In Rocky Mount, the President will be discussing how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are preparing students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina and nationwide.

The President and First Lady will also be meeting with service members and their families at Fort Liberty in support of Joining Forces, an initiative by Biden to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Featured media is from previous report

ALSO SEE: Fort Liberty signals new era, raises questions around changing street names off post

OTHER STORIES: Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default