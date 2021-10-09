Driver charged in Siler City restaurant crash that killed 1, injured 3

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a car thatkilling one person and injuring three others faces multiple charges, Siler City Police said Saturday.John Salvatore Graviano, 60, of Siler City, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving left of center.Police said that on Friday, Graviano was traveling west on US 64 and crossed the center line, colliding with a vehicle that was making a left turn onto E. Raleigh St. from 64. After the collision, Graviano continued into oncoming traffic lanes before leaving the roadway on the left side into the grass on the east side of Johnson's Drive-In's parking lot.His vehicle went through the parking lot and crashed into customers who were gathered around waiting for their orders to be prepared. His vehicle then crashed into the building.A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released per the family's request to notify extended family. A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to UNC-Hospital in Chapel Hill and is listed in serious but stable condition.A 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were taken to Chatham Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.Graviano was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at (919) 742-5626