Worker dies after being stabbed at gas station near Garner; suspect in custody

The dramatic takedown of a stabbing suspect at a convenience store in Johnston County was captured on exclusive cell phone video.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker died after being stabbed inside the bathroom of a gas station on Friday in Johnston County.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. at the Murphy Express on Highway 42 off I-40 just west of Clayton.

The suspect was found hiding in the woods not far from the crime scene.

Only ABC11 was there to capture the police takedown.

"See your hands! See your hands!" law enforcement officers screamed as they closed in on the suspect. The dramatic takedown was captured on exclusive cell phone video.

A police dog was working to pick up the scent in the wooded area behind the crime scene.

Little did anyone know someone was hiding back there.

Deputies eventually got the man out and walked him to a cruiser.

Authorities responded after a 9-1-1 call saying an employee had been stabbed.

Deputies swarmed the scene and found a man lying inside the convenience store.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness who was inside the store at the time said he saw the employee stumble out of the bathroom, yell for help and then collapse onto the floor.

A customer at the gas pump told ABC11 that they tried to run in to offer to do CPR but clearly, it was too late.

Authorities haven't said whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Their identities have not yet been released.