Dr. Eric Bracy named new Johnston County Public Schools superintendent

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Board of Education named Dr. Eric Bracy as its newest superintendent of the troubled Johnston County Public Schools.
The county has been rocked by a number of scandals ranging from grade-fixing to allegations of corruption and sexual harassment.
"We are certain that Dr. Bracy will lead our school system to high achievement," Todd Sutton, the board chair, wrote. "Dr. Bracy's extensive experience as a superintendent and his extensive track record of improving student achievement as well as his accomplishments in improving the financial well-being of his current school district made his selection a clear, strong choice."
Bracy embraced the challenge of restoring confidence in the school system.
"I am excited about joining Johnston County Public Schools," Bracy said in a news release. "Johnston County Public Schools has a rich tradition of excellence, and I am honored that the board has selected me to lead the district."
Bracy previously serving as superintendent of Northampton County School for over five years and served as the executive director of student support services and as a principal for Durham Public Schools. he also served as a principal and assistant principal for Vance County Schools. Bracy first started working in public education as a fourth-grade teacher in Northampton County.
The Johnston County Board of Education voted unanimously for Bracy. He is set to take office on July 1.
Dr. Jim Causby, who resigned in January, was named interim superintendent Sept. 3 after Dr. Ross Renfrow, who served as superintendent and in other capacities for 26 years, resigned amid a grade-fixing scandal.
