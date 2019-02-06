RALEIGH (WTVD) --A Raleigh woman called for changes to the Raleigh Police Department during the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
LaDonna Clark stood up in front of city leaders and called for more accountability in the police department.
She retold a story that happened to her family in November 2018. Click here to watch her presentation.
"My senior citizen parents, as well as my 6-year-old son with autism and cerebral palsy, experienced the most terrorizing experience of their lives," Clark said. "On a 35 degree and rainy night, my son with autism was forced out of the home with military-style rifles aimed at him and made to sit on the cold, wet ground for over an hour by RPD Swat."
Clark said when she learned of what happened, she filed a complaint and requested video from the event so she could see for herself what happened.
"However, the joke was on me, because not only was I not allowed to see the footage of my son being terrorized, I was told by Sgt. Neville that I could not get an I.A. number and I would need to identify the actual offenses of the officers involved, as well as do a verbal interview before I would be able to get an I.A. number."
Clark said Sgt. Neville also assured her that the officers did not do anything wrong.
After telling this story, Clark called out City Council.
She said a lack of action from the council members had given Raleigh police officers a "free pass...to demonize black citizens."
"What will City Council do to begin the process of police accountability to avoid travesties like my family's," Clark challenged near the end of her time.
According to ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Raleigh officers had a search warrant to search Clark's family's house that night in November. The officers were searching for a person who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
Clark told the News & Observer that the suspect police were searching for is a family relative but was not at the house when police arrived. Her problem is with the way officers handled their investigation.
City Council previously asked for staff recommendations on the effectiveness of police accountability task forces. The city manager said those reports are still months away, according to the N&O.