Jonathan Sander found guilty of first-degree murder for deaths of 3 Wake County neighbors

Jury continues deliberations in Jon Sander triple murder jury. Foreman hit came into courtroom asking for a transcript of police interrogation- where Sander is heat saying "I went totally postal."
The jury had about an hour Friday to sift through evidence and recall some of the testimony. They gather again Monday with the goal of coming to a consensus on the guilt of Sander.
The trial has been long and emotionally draining
It began Monday, March 25 with Sander refusing to stay quiet. He started shouting out that he was innocent, and instead pinned the killings on Sal Mazzella.
The prosecution called a bevy of witnesses over the first nine days of the trial.
Possibly the most compelling evidence against Sander was his taped confession. In it, he explained to investigators why and how he murdered Sandy, Stephenie and Elaine Mazzella in March 2016.
Sander's defense team spent its time trying to convince the jury that the killings were not premeditated.
If convicted, Sander could face the death penalty
Friday, April 5, Sander's defense team called several witnesses--including Sander's wife--to speak to Sander's state of mind at the time of the murders.Sander himself did not testify as was previously thought.
Thursday, April 4, prosecutors finished playing Sander's confession tape and wrapped up their case; Sander's defense team started calling witnesses
Wednesday, April 3, prosecutors unleashed their strongest piece of evidence yet: Sander himself confessing to the murders.
Tuesday, April 2, a bevy of witnesses testified about Sander's drinking habits, relationship with the victims, and his actions the days before the murders.
Monday, April 1, childhood trauma experts testified that Mazzellases' daughter, who was 14 at the time of the killings and is now 17, reported in the days before the crime that Sander had molested her. The experts said the daughter had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Friday, March 29: Tears fell as witnesses and friends testified about the victims of the murders
Thursday, March 28: Jurors see gruesome but critical evidence in the case
Wednesday, March 27: Dashcam audio recorded Sander saying he was 'a dead man' shortly after the murders
Tuesday, March 26: Jurors heard 911 calls from the night of the murders
Monday, March 25: Sander has to be escorted out of the courtroom following a dramatic outburst.