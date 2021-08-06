Arrest made in April death of 18-year-old found inside car in Durham

Man found shot dead inside car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was arrested Friday morning in the death of a man who was found shot dead in his car in April.

Jonathan Earl Shaw, 18, was charged with murder in the April 5 death of 18-year-old Joshua Garner.

Garner was found inside a vehicle on Kirby Street near Chowan Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene. A nearby resident said she heard about five shots earlier in the morning.

Shaw was arrested in the 4300 block of South Alston Avenue by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is in Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

