Man found shot dead inside car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot dead in his car Monday morning.

Durham Police Department said officers received a call about a body in a car around 7 a.m.

The car was located at Kirby Street and Chowan Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead and had been shot.

Investigators are looking into the death as a homicide, but no further details have been released.
