Body recovered at Jordan Lake, investigation underway

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body was recovered was Jordan Lake on Tuesday afternoon, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened near Farrington Point Boat Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Road.

The sheriff's office said it was in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

Anyone who has observed suspicious activity in the area of Farrington Road or Jordan Lake is asked to please call the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. An ABC11 news crew is on its way to the scene.

Check back for updates.