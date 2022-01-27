Contractor going to prison, must repay $4M after years-long ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle contractor going to prison, must repay $4M

An unlicensed contractor at the center of a years-long ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation is going to jail.

Jorge Garcia, 41, agreed in a federal plea deal to serve 10 years behind bars and pay $4 million in restitution.

"The lengthy sentence in this case reflects the depravity of the scheme," US Attorney Sandra Hairston said. "This prosecution sends a message to would-be fraudsters: fraud, especially fraud that targets the vulnerable elderly, is a top priority of federal law enforcement in this district."

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first got on the case back in 2015 when Garcia took a job for more than $30,000 but never finished it.

But it didn't end there. Even amidst a state investigation into Garcia's dealings, Wilson continued to receive complaints about Garcia taking money for jobs and never finishing them.

One time she even confronted Garcia, who admitted he was not licensed and promised to finish the jobs and refund homeowners who were not satisfied.

EMBED More News Videos

Homeowners across the Triangle say they are out hundreds of thousands of dollars and an unlicensed contractor is the man to blame for running off with their cash.



But again, the complaints kept coming.

It wasn't until after more ABC11 stories in 2019 that Garcia was criminally charged.

The FBI ultimately opened an investigation which later found that Garcia scammed more than 100 homeowners through the years. The investigation showed millions of dollars defrauded from homeowners in Durham, Orange and Chatham counties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 troubleshooterscamsscam
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Supersonic jet startup Boom to open factory in NC
NCDHHS tool highlights how childcare woes pre-date pandemic
How to store and care for KN95 and N95 masks
Maintenance orders pile up at Raleigh Housing Authority
NCDOT, local Food bank preparing for possible winter weather
School bus in Johnston County involved in crash
Driver ticketed for crashing into Chapel Hill playground
Show More
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Snow possible this weekend but major impacts not expected
Fayetteville mother, daughter missing since 2016 found safe
LATEST: Wake County reduces COVID-19 testing hours
More TOP STORIES News