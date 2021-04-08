Junior League of Raleigh 2021 Touch-A-Truck 2021 virtual fundraising event

Celebrating the 6th year of the Junior League of Raleigh Touch-A-Truck program, this fundraising event will be virtual on Saturday, April 24th. Tickets on sale April 1-18.
The event includes a variety of transportation-related videos, a drive-through pick-up event of activity bags on the 24th, and a raffle with themed prizes.
Who do the proceeds benefit?
Proceeds from Touch-A-Truck will benefit the Junior League of Raleigh's Community Fund, which supports the League's community programs and partnerships with AventWest Children's Mentoring, BackPack Buddies, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, Helping Horse, Heritage Park Community Learning Center, Interact, SAFEchild and StepUp Ministry.
ABC11 Together is proud to be a part of sponsoring the JLR Community Fund.
