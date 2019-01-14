WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a juror phone scam that is targeting residents.
According to officials, a man has been calling Wayne County residents, pretending to be Captain Ray Brogden, and telling them that they missed an appearance as a juror.
He then tells the victims that an arrest warrant has been filed against them, but that they can pay a fine up front to avoid the arrest.
While a Captain Ray Brogden is listed as an employee on the county's website, the sheriff's office said it does not have an employee by that name.
The impostor is calling from the number (919) 299-9785, which officials believe is a "spoof number."
Those who receive these calls should hang up and report it to authorities, file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office online, or call (877) 566-7226.
