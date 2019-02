Scam alert: Scammers using iPhone Touch ID to steal your money

Touch ID is an easy way to log into an application or online account and approve a purchase quickly, but not all apps are safe.In fact, some scammers are using the technology to steal your money.According to Wired , apps like Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness Balance app, Calories Tracker app -- which are no longer in the App Store -- posed as health assistants and invited users to use Touch ID before they showed a calorie tracker, heart rate measurement, or any other basic function.Once users scanned their finger, the app showed an in-app purchase popup instead, dimming the screen and charging from $90-$120.In some cases, Wired said users declined to use the feature, they were pushed to try an in-app purchase instead.