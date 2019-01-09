TROUBLESHOOTER

Scam alert: Scammers using iPhone Touch ID to steal your money

Touch ID is an easy way to log into an application or online account and approve a purchase quickly, but not all apps are safe. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Touch ID is an easy way to log into an application or online account and approve a purchase quickly, but not all apps are safe.

In fact, some scammers are using the technology to steal your money.

According to Wired, apps like Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness Balance app, Calories Tracker app -- which are no longer in the App Store -- posed as health assistants and invited users to use Touch ID before they showed a calorie tracker, heart rate measurement, or any other basic function.

Once users scanned their finger, the app showed an in-app purchase popup instead, dimming the screen and charging from $90-$120.

In some cases, Wired said users declined to use the feature, they were pushed to try an in-app purchase instead.
