Raleigh K-9 competing in inaugural ESPN K9 Detection Dog Challenge

K-9 Peppers will compete in the bomb detection portion of the trials.
The trials are being called the ESPN K9 Detection Dog Challenge. This is the inaugural year of the event, which is being held inside PNC Arena.
The trials are being filmed and will air on ESPN at a later date. K-9s from across the country are coming together to test their skills in the trials.
The United States Police Canine Association was established in 1971. The group works to connect various police groups across the country to share ideas, training methods and other best practices for K-9 officers.