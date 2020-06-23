live with kelly and ryan

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' kicks off Independence Day weekend with special show

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are kicking off Independence Day weekend with "Live's Coast-to-Coast Fourth of July Show" which will air on Friday, July 3.

Ripa and Seacrest will welcome viewers and guests from across the country into their backyards via video chat as they host 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' from home to start the holiday weekend.

Acclaimed actress Renee Elise Goldsberry will stop by for a virtual interview to talk about the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton," and its July 3 streaming debut on Disney+.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, the hosts will play games, including an epic showdown between the Consuelos and Gelman families.

Ripa and Seacrest will also highlight and share two special good news stories and welcome a griller from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as "Live's Coast-to-Coast Hometown BBQ" continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorklive with kelly and ryan4th of julyholidayjuly fourthlive kelly and ryanryan seacresthamiltonkelly ripajuly 4th
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $500K to support NYC homeless
'Idol' judges talk about home performances, top 10
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 36,921 patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19
Most NC Confederate monuments sit on public property
NC teen left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark
4 lawsuits filed in deadly downtown Durham gas explosion
Fayetteville faith leaders call for removal of Market House
Few Raleigh restaurants apply to expand outdoor dining options
Latino community disproportionately affected by COVID-19
Show More
Activist charged with inciting riot in toppling of NC Confederate monument
'Work to do:' Raleigh mayor says of face coverings in Glenwood South
Ft. Bragg garrison commander relieved of command: officials
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
3 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Charlotte block party
More TOP STORIES News