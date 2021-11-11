Newborn killed in Kenly was attacked by stray dog the family took in, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Baby killed in Kenly was attacked by stray dog family took in

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A newborn baby who died in Kenly on Wednesday was attacked by a stray dog that the family had taken in a couple days before, police said on Thursday.

The tragedy happened around 5 a.m. at a home on South Church Street.

The 8-day-old baby boy was reportedly attacked by a female pit bull.

The pit bull was seized by animal control and officials said it will be euthanized.

"First and foremost, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time," Chief Josh Gibson said.

Back in May, a 10-month-old baby died after being attacked by two family dogs in Johnston County. In that case, investigators determined the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby unattended in the home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard. He heard a commotion and when he went back inside, the girl had been attacked by the dogs.

Additionally, in April, a 7-year-old girl was mauled by a dog in Garner.

These incidents represent extreme outcomes, but an I-Team investigation found that, each year, hundreds of dog bites are reported in local counties and cities.

Two hundred and 45 bites were reported in Wake County last year and 1,800 have been reported in the past five years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenlybaby deathdog attackchild killedinfant deaths
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News