Former Wake County resident jailed in Mississippi faces child sex charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has charged a former Wake County resident with allegedly engaging in inappropriate acts with juveniles.

Kenneth Joiner, 27 is in custody in a Mississippi jail, He is charged with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

"I commend our investigators for their work in this case," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. "This agency will continue to do what's necessary to bring alleged child sex offenders to justice, which we take very seriously. Furthermore, we will continue to aggressively monitor registered sex offenders who reside in this County."

The sheriff's office said deputies became aware of the alleged activity in September after responding to a call, in reference to the possible sexual assault of a child.

During the investigation, deputies discovered inappropriate text messages between Joiner and one of the victims. The alleged victims also told their mother of the inappropriate acts. Deputies later discovered evidence of sexual assault, the sheriff's office said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Joiner left North Carolina and went to Mississippi where he was jailed after pleading guilty to a similar case involving a minor child in that state.

The sheriff's office is working to have Joiner extradited to Wake County to face the charges.
