Raleigh Police Department officer charged with dealing drugs while on duty: US attorney

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh Police Department officer has been charged with distributing cocaine while on the job, according to US Attorney Michael Easley Jr.Kevin Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday and charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm in relation to the former crime.Investigators said two sources told Raleigh Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration that Rodriguez was selling controlled substances in Raleigh while serving as a police officer.A confidential informant met Rodriguez at the end of January--according to Easley, Rodriguez was a sworn RPD officer at the time. He arrived at the meeting location in his patrol car, in uniform, while carrying his service weapon.According to federal investigators, the source gave Rodriguez more than $2,600 in exchange for a substance later confirmed to be cocaine."An on duty Raleigh police department officer, in his police cruiser, with his gun, dealt drugs," Easley summarized.RPD Chief Estelle Patterson said the arrest is a disappointment to her and her team, but shows her commitment to holding officers and herself to high standards of conduct."While I am disturbed by today's events, I will not allow the actions of one to define the Raleigh Police Department," Patterson said. "I will continue to hold myself and officers accountable to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty."Patterson said Rodriguez has been with RPD since 2018. He is currently on administrative leave without pay.