'Just hold on:' Missing Sampson County woman's family still searching for answers one month later

#LATEST: Kiara Wiggins is still missing.

Here's the timeline:

➡️ Last seen June 9

➡️ Reported missing June 18

➡️ June 23: Husband, Carl Wiggins, arrested in high speed chase, questioned in Kiara's disappearance

➡️ July 16: Sampson Co. offers $5,000 reward for info @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4dUxBxpz87