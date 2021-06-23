high-speed chase

Husband of missing Sampson County woman caught after high-speed chase on I-40

LIVE: High-speed chase happening on I-40 with suspect reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police spent part of Wednesday afternoon chasing the wanted husband of a missing Sampson County woman on I-40 West.

The high-speed chase, which started in Johnston County and ended in Wake County, ensued along I-40 W with Carl Wiggins reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Johnston County officials said Four Oaks police initiated a stop and the pursuit went down Highway 701 south to Newton Grove. The chase continued to 50 and 40 at the Meadow community.

Wiggins stayed on I-40 until he was wrecked by stop sticks deployed by the Highway Patrol near mile marker 303.

After the vehicle chase, Wiggins got out of his car and tried to run on foot, but he was captured in the woods next to the highway.

He appeared to be driving a 2003 Ford Excursion that police said he stole in Bladen County on June 17.

WATCH: Chopper 11 captures moment husband of missing Sampson County woman was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W
Chopper 11 captured the moment Carl Wiggins was caught by police following a high-speed chase on I-40 W.



'We're not giving up:' Family searches for missing Sampson Co. woman; husband wanted for questioning

In addition to the car theft, investigators announced earlier this week that they wanted to question him about his wife, Kiara's, whereabouts.

She was last seen June 9 and her family reported her missing June 18.



"Rain, sleet, snow, whatever, we're coming, honey. We're going to find you," her older sister Judy Murray told ABC11 on Tuesday.

They are praying she's still alive.

They reported her missing when they stopped hearing from her on a daily basis as they usually do.

"Me and her talk on a regular basis, all the time," Murray said.

Murray said she spoke to Carl on Saturday.

"I said, 'where's my sister?'" Murray said. "He said, he tells me, 'she's with some friend.' I said, 'well, tell me the friend so I can contact them to get my sister.' And then he just blew up."

Kiara's family thinks he may be involved in her disappearance and potentially her death.

"I'm sure she's not with us no more, but let us find her body and put her at rest," Murray said. "We looking. Baby girl, we going to find you one way or the other. One way or the other, baby girl, we looking."

