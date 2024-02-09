19-year-old arrested after high-speed chase reaching up to 110 miles per hour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers arrested 19-year-old Harrison Mark Robinson Friday morning after a high-speed chase reaching up to 110 miles per hour.

The high-speed chase spanned across two counties. It ended near the Chatham County line on Old US Highway 1.

Officers initially tried to stop Robinson in the 4500 block of Capital Boulevard just before 1 a.m. His gray Dodge Ram truck matched the vehicle description identified in two shooting hours earlier.

One in the 200 block of Camden Street at about 10 p.m. and the other in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Robinson did not stop for the officers and took off. Investigators also shared there was a juvenile inside the car who was taken into custody Friday morning.

Robinson is facing multiple charges including felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement.