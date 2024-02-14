WATCH LIVE

High-speed chase across multiple counties ends with crash near downtown Raleigh

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 5:39PM
A chase that spanned multiple counties ended with a car slamming into a utility pole near downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase that spanned multiple counties ended with a car slamming into a utility pole near downtown Raleigh.

The chase started in Bladen County before noon and ended around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Poole Road and New Bern Avenue.

The chase went up Interstate 95 and Interstate 40 west. The driver then exited onto Rock Quarry Road and went west on Poole Road toward downtown Raleigh.

There's a large police presence at the crash site. Ambulances are also there with stretchers.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about what happened.

