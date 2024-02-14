Search underway near Raleigh mall for chase suspects who fled into wooded area

Only ABC11 was there as authorities brought one man in handcuffs out of a wooded area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active law enforcement scene unfolded in Raleigh on Tuesday night as the Highway Patrol searched for suspects after a reported high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Troopers were seen speeding around the neighborhood near Triangle Town Center late Tuesday.

Law enforcement eventually focused attention in the mall's parking lot where just before 11 p.m., ABC11 watched as authorities brought someone in handcuffs out of a wooded area.

That man was escorted out by Raleigh Police after an expansive search, but ABC11 is asking how he was connected to the larger scene.

On Sumner Boulevard near Triangle Town Boulevard, law enforcement surrounded a white Kia with a flat tire.

An officer told the ABC11 crew to keep moving because "the entire area is being searched."

ABC11 learned that there was some kind of pursuit with the white Kia and it appeared that the people in the car being chased bailed out and ran into the woods.

ABC11 is awaiting more details from the Highway Patrol.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting state troopers but noted that the Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the search.

A Highway Patrol helicopter and drone were also visible in the area.

The search for other possible suspects continued into the night.

