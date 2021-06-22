Sampson County husband wanted for questioning in wife's disappearance

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 39-year-old Sampson County woman is missing and could be in danger.Deputies are trying to find Kiara Wiggins. She was last seen June 9. Her family reported her missing June 18.Sampson County Sheriff's Office said it would like to talk to her husband, Carl Wiggins, 49.Carl reportedly stole a 2003 Ford Excursion in Bladen County on June 17. That vehicle is black and has license plate KM2969.In addition to the car theft, investigators want to question him about his wife's whereabouts.Carl Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.