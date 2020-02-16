Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day

Here are 21 random acts of kindness you can do to celebrate.
- Give out at least three compliments today.
- Pick up the tab for the person behind you in line -- at the cafe, in the grocery store, even in the drivethru.
- Write a list of things you love about a family member or friend and give it to them.
- Deliver flowers to hospital patients (or get involved with an organization that does just that).
- Spread the digital love: Leave a positive note on someone's Facebook page or endorse them on LinkedIn.
- While walking down the street, pretend someone dropped a dollar and hand them a buck of your own.
- Are you a teacher or student? Leave an anonymous sticky note with a positive message on someone's locker.
- Tell someone thank you. Start with custodians, teachers, nurses or anyone who you feel is under-appreciated.
- Volunteer to teach English classes and take an interest in the other person's culture.
- Call your mom. (No really, she misses you.)
- Donate a copy of your favorite book to a library.
- Calling in an IT whiz to help with a tech problem? Change the background of the device they'll be fixing to say something nice about them.
- Start an online fundraising page to help someone cover medical bills, accomplish a goal or fulfill a dream.
- You know those passive aggressive notes people leave on poorly parked cars? Do the opposite! Write a "thank you for taking the time to park well" note.
- While out shopping, hide notes in clothing merchandise pockets with body positive messages.
- Adopt a rescue animal or volunteer at your local shelter.
- Stop to talk to someone you see every day. Learn their names, and be sure to greet them the next time you see them.
- Increase your vocabulary while helping end world hunger on freerice.com. For every answer you get right, sponsors donate to the World Food Programme.
- At the grocery store, buy an extra treat and give it to the cashier or grocery bagger.
- Let the night workers know they're a part of the team: Leave baked goods for someone who works an overnight shift at your office.
- Encourage others to pass it on by leaving them a kindness card.
These ideas are provided and inspired by the World Kindness Movement and its supporting organizations.