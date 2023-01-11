'They tried to rip him apart': Knightdale woman, her small dog attacked by pit bulls

The pit bull attack had neighbors in the Covington Cross community coming out of their homes and calling the police for help.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fay Green could barely recall the traumatic turn of events Tuesday morning without tears. Dog toys are scattered throughout her living room, but her nine-pound Maltipoo, Fluffy, was nowhere in sight.

"I watched how she had Fluffy in her mouth and they were trying to rip him apart," said Green. "When I got him. I was sure he was gone, but he wasn't."

Green rushed Fluffy to the vet where he stayed overnight for treatment. The mental anguish and physical scars from the dog bites have haunted her since.

"I sat down on the floor in shock. The owner got into her car and fled. At one point she must have come back because Animal Control spoke to them and the dogs were not up to date on shots and rabies," Green said.

Green has lived in the Covington Cross community for almost four years. After Tuesday's encounter, she filed a police report. The incident had neighbors coming out of their homes and calling the police for help.

"I asked Animal Control how I could protect Fluffy again. Her answer was drive to a park. So I've got to move," said Green.

ABC11 asked the Wake County Animal Control officer who responded to this report whether she has received any information from others in the community who have been attacked. Animal Control responded by saying it could not release that information. Staffers said misconceptions about pit bull terriers exist because sometimes they aren't properly socialized.

In the meantime, Green is thankful the outcome for Fluffy wasn't worse. She is still on the fence about getting a rabies shot.

"I just don't want it to happen again. Yesterday it was me. Tomorrow it can be a kid in the street waiting to either go to school or coming from school," she said.