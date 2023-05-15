Springtime LA County Fair offers thrills, food and music for all to enjoy

LA County Fair, one of the largest fairs in the US, brings the fun this Spring with thrill rides, exciting food, concerts, and exhibitions for every age.

POMONA, Calif. -- Los Angeles County Fair is one of the oldest, largest fairs in the country. It offers a carnival with midway game booths and all the latest extreme thrill rides, plus vendors with every kind of food, displays, concerts, entertainment, petting zoos, and shops.

"There's nothing like the LA County Fair," said Walter Marquez, CEO of Fairplex in Pomona, where the fair is held each year. "We just get to bring people together. They get to enjoy rides, enjoy great food, make memories and have fun. That's what the LA County Fair is all about."

This year, exhibitions include a lowrider car display, activities showcasing the work of LA County Fire Forestry, and a photography show by the LA County Museum of Art.

"This is the first year. One of many we think that we'll be partnering with the fair," said Eve Schillo, Associate Curator of Photography at LACMA. "It's a perfect setting in my opinion."