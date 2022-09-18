'It feels great': La Fiesta Del Pueblo 2022 returns to Raleigh

Families strolled the length of Fayetteville Street for the return of La Fiesta Del Pueblo to downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of La Fiesta Del Pueblo brought a big crowd to Downtown Raleigh. Families strolled the length of Fayetteville Street outside the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center, where we met Sienna Ochoa and her parents.

"It feels great! Proud day to be Hispanic Latina," she said.

The 2022 edition of the annual celebration provided many opportunities to experience culture from many nations and territories where Spanish is primary language spoken.

"My mom's parents are from Puerto Rico, and my dad's from Ecuador," said Ochoa.

A short distance away, there was lots of activity at an information table where Jenny Doyle answered questions about citizenship, educational opportunities, and more.

"I'm an immigration attorney, focusing on humanitarian matters," Doyle said. "I have been providing individuals with information about possibilities, hoping they all get a consultation, and understand what those possibilities are. My mother came to the United States with $50. She was able to open a business in Houston, Texas, and I was able to take advantage of educational opportunities. And today I feel like we've come full circle."

Organizers provided a free, bilingual guide booklet that included maps, information about portable toilets, arts and crafts vendors, and details about places where food was sold along with menus.

"I haven't tried the food yet, but it's Hispanic food so it's going to be amazing," Ochoa said.

