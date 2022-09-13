La Fiesta del Pueblo returns to Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- La Fiesta del Pueblo returns to downtown Raleigh on Sunday, September 18, from 12 pm - 6 pm.

The pandemic caused the event to go virtual in 2020. However, this year's celebration plans to bring thousands of people back to Fayetteville Street for the Triangle's largest and most diverse festival of Latin American culture.

If you plan to attend, expect live music, dance performances, art exhibits, educational booths, and activities for the whole family.

Plus, La Fiesta is known for its food. Twenty food trucks featuring dishes from across Latin America will be available for you to try.

Headlining this year's event is Latin Grammy nominated Grupo Mojado. The group will perform on La Fiesta's main stage.

La Fiesta del Pueblo is organized by El Pueblo, Inc. Based in Raleigh, El Pueblo is a nonprofit organization specializing in leadership development among Wake County's growing Latinx community.

For more information visit, https://elpueblo.org/fiesta/

