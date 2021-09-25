BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival begins at Raleigh Convention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival is back in Raleigh.The annual event is taking place Sept. 25-26 at the Raleigh Convention Center.This year's festival is slightly different due to the pandemic. Organizers said some of the interactive attractions of the past have been replaced with detailed Lego displays."Due to COVID we have taken out a number of our building zones and replaced them with Lego displays. So it's less things to touch and more things to see," Greyson Beights said.Anyone going to the festival must wear a mask while inside. For ticketing information,