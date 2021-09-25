Community & Events

BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival begins at Raleigh Convention Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Lego convention returns to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The BrickUniverse Lego Fan Festival is back in Raleigh.

The annual event is taking place Sept. 25-26 at the Raleigh Convention Center.


This year's festival is slightly different due to the pandemic. Organizers said some of the interactive attractions of the past have been replaced with detailed Lego displays.

"Due to COVID we have taken out a number of our building zones and replaced them with Lego displays. So it's less things to touch and more things to see," Greyson Beights said.


Anyone going to the festival must wear a mask while inside. For ticketing information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighlego
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News