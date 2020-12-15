Triangle businesses collecting toys for children in need

Give to kids in need this holiday season. The Banks, Rogers and Williams law firms will be collecting toys this Saturday, December 19 at the Durham County Courthouse on S. Dillard St. from noon till 3pm. Please bring an unwrapped child's toy to donate to the @RescueDurham. pic.twitter.com/PBLqufNPap — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) December 15, 2020

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leith Nissan needs your help to make the holidays merry and bright for local children. The Cary dealership is partnering with Toys for Tots for its annual Leith Nissan Bike Drive.They're asking the community to drop off a bike to help them reach their goal of 100 bicycle donations.The drive ends on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Any size bike is welcome. You can drop them off at the Leith Nissan dealership in Cary on Autopark Boulevard.Three Durham law firms are also working to collect toys for children this holiday season.The Banks Law Firm, Law Officers of James E. Rogers and the Law Officers of James D. Williams, Jr. are teaming up to sponsor a Holiday Toy Drop.They're asking that unwrapped toys be dropped off at the Durham County Courthouse on 512 South Dillard Street on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon until 3:00p.m.The toys will be donated to the Durham Rescue Mission. The attorneys are also asking for hats, socks and undergarments that they will donate to the Urban Ministries of Durham.