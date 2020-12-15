toy drive

Triangle businesses collecting toys for children in need

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leith Nissan needs your help to make the holidays merry and bright for local children. The Cary dealership is partnering with Toys for Tots for its annual Leith Nissan Bike Drive.

They're asking the community to drop off a bike to help them reach their goal of 100 bicycle donations.

The drive ends on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Any size bike is welcome. You can drop them off at the Leith Nissan dealership in Cary on Autopark Boulevard.

Three Durham law firms are also working to collect toys for children this holiday season.

The Banks Law Firm, Law Officers of James E. Rogers and the Law Officers of James D. Williams, Jr. are teaming up to sponsor a Holiday Toy Drop.

They're asking that unwrapped toys be dropped off at the Durham County Courthouse on 512 South Dillard Street on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon until 3:00p.m.

The toys will be donated to the Durham Rescue Mission. The attorneys are also asking for hats, socks and undergarments that they will donate to the Urban Ministries of Durham.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycarydurhamtoys for totstoy drivechristmascharities
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOY DRIVE
Carolina Hurricanes toy drive in full swing
Wake deputies come up big for Salvation Army toy drive
Big Daddy Kane visits Durham to help fill bus with Christmas toys
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake School Board discusses possible return to all-remote learning
Nurse who screens visitors is 1st Duke worker to get vaccine
Black woman from NC praised as key scientist behind vaccine
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
LATEST: COVID-19 percent positive remains above 11
Raleigh Downtown South draws criticism, praise ahead of vote
NC pharmacies, hospitals prepare to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
NC Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice releases report
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Chilly Tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News