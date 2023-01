Woman celebrates 107th birthday in Raleigh with family, friends

Leontine "Tene" Tomasetti turned 107 years old and celebrated with friends and family!

There was a big birthday celebration Wednesday at Abbotswood at Stonehenge.

Tomasetti was born in 1916, during World War I.

Her friends describe her as a seasoned traveler who has lived in Argentina, Israel and Jordan. She now calls Raleigh home and looks forward to many more years here.