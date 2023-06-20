6-year-old Texas boy dies weeks after lightning strike that also killed his father

TEMPLE, Texas -- A 6-year-old Texas boy who was holding hands with his father when struck by lightning has died, according to a GoFundMe post.

Grayson Boggs "went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05 a.m. today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong," Stephanie Burris said Friday on the online fundraiser established for the family.

Grayson's father, Matthew Boggs, was killed in the mid-May lighting strike.

The boy, a resident of Valley Mills, had been in a coma after incident, battling for his life at a hospital in the nearby city of Temple. The area is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Funeral services for Grayson are scheduled for Saturday. He will be laid to rest alongside his father in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Grayson attended the Bosque County Cowboy Church and was a huge part of the church and loved his church family unconditionally," according to his obituary. "He would shake all the men's hands and hug the ladies before service. He loved his donuts and was the biggest helper if you happened to use a cane walking stick, walker or even a wheelchair, he was always there to help someone to their seat and then again to their vehicles after the church service was over."

Grayson is survived by his mother, sister, brother and grandparents.

The GoFundMe had raised $102,370 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the page.

