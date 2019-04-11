'We got a big gas explosion': Dispatch audio sheds light on moments after Durham blast

In the media player above, you can hear dispatchers talking about the gas leak before the explosion.
"I think this leak is a little worse than I thought," one of the first responders says.
MORE: Photos from the deadly day in downtown Durham
A short time later, one of the crews reveals there has been an explosion.
"We got a big gas explosion. It's knocked down a lot of this building and I'm pretty sure there were some inside."
RELATED: Drone video shows extent of damage in downtown Durham after gas leak, explosion
A woman at the scene calls for EMS after she realizes a firefighter has been injured.
"I have a firefighter injured...we need a medic unit to Main and Duke immediately."
Listen to the audio in the media player above.
RELATED: Emergencies like this one take a toll on firefighters and other first responders