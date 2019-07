'We got a big gas explosion': Dispatch audio sheds light on moments after Durham blast

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Radio traffic from first responders is shedding new light on the moments following the Durham explosion that left one person dead and 25 injured Wednesday. In the media player above, you can hear dispatchers talking about the gas leak before the explosion."I think this leak is a little worse than I thought," one of the first responders says.A short time later, one of the crews reveals there has been an explosion."We got a big gas explosion. It's knocked down a lot of this building and I'm pretty sure there were some inside."A woman at the scene calls for EMS after she realizes a firefighter has been injured."I have a firefighter injured...we need a medic unit to Main and Duke immediately."