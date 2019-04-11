Drone video shows extent of damage in downtown Durham after gas leak, explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Footage from Drone 11 on Thursday helped reveal the extent and magnitude of the damage caused by the deadly gas explosion Wednesday morning in downtown Durham.
At least 15 buildings were damaged in the gas explosion which killed one person and injured 25 others on the same day the Bull City marked its 150th birthday.
The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. at 115 North Duke St., a building that houses Prescient Co Inc. and Kaffeinate coffee shop.
The owner of Kaffeinate, 61-year-old Kong Lee, died in the blast.
Authorities said the explosion was caused by a contractor who hit a gas line.
That contractor did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer. Panzer said an investigation into what happened will take place.
In the drone video, damage can also be seen to a garage housing an extensive collection of Porsche cars belonging to local businessman Bob Ingram as well as famous collectors, such as actor/comedian Jerry Seinfeld. At least some of the rare sports cars were damaged in the explosion.
