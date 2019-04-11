Witness recalls seeing coffee shop owner putting sign in window seconds before Durham explosion

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The gas explosion in downtown Durham did more than break windows, topple buildings and damage Porsches -- it damaged lives.
Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate coffee shop, died in the explosion, leaving his family, friends and patrons at a loss.
"He's real friendly, real nice. He's always happy. You could see him. He was just always smiling. He always greeted everybody. He was a real nice guy," Kaffeinate patron Crystal Abauta told ABC11.
She was one of the people in the area who evacuated when she smelled gas Wednesday. She got away just before the blast.
"It sounded like a bomb exploding, really. That's what it pretty much sounded like. It was just really loud. It shook and vibrated everything," Abauta said.
MORE: Photos from the deadly day in downtown Durham
Lee was inside his coffee shop when the blast happened
Durham firefighters were dispatched to the area for a gas leak around 9:38 a.m. When they arrived, they called for backup and began evacuating the area.
"Eight to 10 people were in the coffee shop and without the incredible work of our firefighters to get them out immediately, they would have also perished inside the building," Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos said.
The building exploded at 10:07 a.m. with Lee still inside.
Zoldos said Lee was previously evacuated but decided to go back inside. Firefighters had just asked a police officer to come enforce the evacuation order at the coffee shop to get Lee to leave when the building exploded.
"I saw him put the sign--he was putting a sign in the window, and It said 'closed due to gas leak,'" Abauta said. "That's what I'm thinking: He was just going to put the sign and just go, but before he could get out it happened."
Search and rescue crews continue to dig through the rubble, even though they said there is no reason to believe anyone else is in the debris.
WATCH: Durham community pitches in to help after deadly blast
While the clean up and investigation continues, volunteers are gathering at Maverick's Smokehouse not far from the explosion site. There they are cooking up food for first responders.
The American Red Cross also has workers in the area providing disaster mental health services for those affected.
"An explosion is, of course, it's a bigger event, so it affects people differently," Red Cross spokesperson David Garrison said. "There may have been people that knew the deceased or knew the many people who were injured in the event, so it's going to affect them differently. And then, of course, you got the people who can't get into their house. That's a traumatic thing as well."
Witness recalls seeing coffee shop owner putting sign in window seconds before Durham explosion
DURHAM EXPLOSION
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News