Several units damaged to apartment complex fire in Southwest Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
An apartment complex caught fire in Southwest Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon, sending large billows of smoke and flames into the air.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Enclave at Crossroads Apartments, which is located off Crossroads Arbor Way.


Enclave at Crossroads Apartments was built in 1999. It consists of 24 buildings and 304 apartment units. Multiple apartment units sustained damaged in Wednesday's fire.

A Red Cross volunteer at the scene said some of the units that caught fire had pets inside. At least some of those pets were evacuated, treated for smoke inhalation, and given back to their families.

At this time there are no reports of serious injuries sustained by pets or people.

EMBED More News Videos

Several units responded to an apartment complex fire in Southwest Raleigh.



Chopper11 HD arrived at the scene around 2:50 p.m. Firefighters were on scene shooting water into the building.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire crews respond to large apartment fire in Raleigh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment fireraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News