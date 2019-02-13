EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5136880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several units responded to an apartment complex fire in Southwest Raleigh.

An apartment complex caught fire in Southwest Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon, sending large billows of smoke and flames into the air.The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at Enclave at Crossroads Apartments, which is located off Crossroads Arbor Way.Enclave at Crossroads Apartments was built in 1999. It consists of 24 buildings and 304 apartment units. Multiple apartment units sustained damaged in Wednesday's fire.A Red Cross volunteer at the scene said some of the units that caught fire had pets inside. At least some of those pets were evacuated, treated for smoke inhalation, and given back to their families.At this time there are no reports of serious injuries sustained by pets or people.Chopper11 HD arrived at the scene around 2:50 p.m. Firefighters were on scene shooting water into the building.Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about the fire.