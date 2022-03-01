Loaded gun found in lunch box of 11-year-old student in Robeson County

PARKTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A loaded gun made its way to school Monday in the lunch box of an elementary school student in Robeson County.

The school district said some students told their band teacher that an 11-year-old at Parkton Elementary School had a gun with her in school.

The teacher then alerted the principal and school resource officer who searched the lunch box and found the gun, which was loaded.

Public Schools of Robeson County said the girl would be expelled from school for 365 days. Police are looking into possible criminal charges for the girl's parents.
