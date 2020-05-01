AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community during COVID-19

AIM High Studio pivots from fitness studio to community service
Fitness has always been more than just a workout at Aim High Studio and community service has always been part of their mission.

Now more than ever they are an example of how a small business can make a difference in their community. With the gym closed, their free virtual classes are an example of how they are giving back.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, their help is needed even more. And the staff is stepping up by serving at soup kitchens, creating free bags filled with meals and hygiene items for families in need and also collecting clothing and blanket donations. #belocalish

AIM High Studio | Facebook | Instagram

3015-3025 West Germantown Pike,
Fairview Village, PA 19403
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyfyi phillybe localish philadelphiafyi fitnessbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC release ZIP code data for COVID-19 cases
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Pork plant to reopen after hundreds of employees get COVID-19
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Jen Feldman
A coronavirus drug seems to work. What's next?
School will be 'very different' next year, WCPSS says
Fraud scheme stole $2M from North Carolina seniors
Show More
Missing Wilmington women haven't been seen since April 15
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
Raleigh police association critical of chief's 24/7 security detail
Fighter jets fly over eastern NC hospitals to show support
Man charged with murder of Raleigh war veteran
More TOP STORIES News