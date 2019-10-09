Cactus Music: Houston's oldest independent music store
Houston's oldest independent music store with over 30 years service. Houston's favorite record store, Cactus Music opened in 1975. Since then, it has weathered industry storms and literal storms over the decades but remains a Houston constant. In-store performances are the norm over the weekends on Cactus' small stage, with complimentary Saint Arnold beer available for legal drinkers to drink.
