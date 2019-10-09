Cactus Music: Houston's oldest independent music store

Houston's oldest independent music store with over 30 years service. Houston's favorite record store, Cactus Music opened in 1975. Since then, it has weathered industry storms and literal storms over the decades but remains a Houston constant. In-store performances are the norm over the weekends on Cactus' small stage, with complimentary Saint Arnold beer available for legal drinkers to drink.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
Statutory rape charges dropped against former Orange County band teacher
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Fort Bragg program manager aims to reduce suicide rates among soldiers
Show More
Florida man arrested in 1990 cold case rape in Fayetteville
Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage 4 cancer takes over
Police investigating after shooting, crash on Erwin Rd near Duke Hospital
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Doctor wants to lower MRI prices for patients; is suing to do so
More TOP STORIES News