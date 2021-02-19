localish inspire

Military dad surprises dolphin trainer daughter at work

Clearwater, FL. -- An intern at a Florida aquarium got a wonderful surprise while she was working on February 15.

Footage by Clearwater Marine Aquarium shows intern Katheryn hard at work when her dad, who was deployed to Afghanistan almost a year ago, walks in and greets her.

According to the aquarium, Special Agent Dalrymple was supposed to come home in March, and when he learned he could come home early, decided to stop by at his daughter's internship for an emotional surprise reunion.

The pair embrace while Katheryn's colleagues clap. They then pose for a family picture which is hilariously photobombed by a cheeky dolphin.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridareturning soldierlocalish inspiremilitaryfamilysurprisesoldier surprisedolphinlocalishhomecoming
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Grandson brings grandma on epic bucket list trip
Teen holds blood drive for birthday
Meet the Moko Jumbies of Brooklyn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NASA rover lands on Mars looking for ancient life
1-3 inches of rain fell in central NC today
LATEST: 6M backlogged vaccine doses in the US because of weather
Durham mom's apartment plagued with feces, leaks
UNC research shows 2 masks are better than 1
Parents react to DPS decision to send students back to school
Strangers shelter stranded delivery driver for days during winter storms
Show More
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Lights come back on in Texas but the crisis is far from over
Disney World announces transformation to celebrate 50th anniv.
Cloned black-footed ferret becomes 1st endangered US animal clone
More TOP STORIES News