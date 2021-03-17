World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

WAYNE -- A World War II veteran, who piloted more than 30 missions through Nazi Germany and Italy and also survived Pearl Harbor is celebrating his 100th birthday.Lt. Col. William Bonelli currently resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania.He is battling cancer and his family wasn't sure if he would make it to his 100th birthday.They threw him a 99 and a half birthday party last fall, but now, they are excited he gets to celebrate the major milestone of turning 100 years old.