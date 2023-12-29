'I was so excited': Raleigh man wins $200,000 scratch-off on Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is celebrating after winning a $200,000 prize on a scratch-off on Christmas Eve.

"Everybody was just in shock with their mouths open," Edisson Garcia Vargas told NC Education Lottery.

He said he won the $5 More Money ticket while playing a holiday game with family members.

"We had a big bowl of gifts that we took turns unwrapping," Vargas said. "That lottery ticket was the only thing I got out of there."

His ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on Flowers Crossroads Way in Clayton. Vargas said he got a good luck kiss from his girlfriend before he scratched the ticket.

"I was so excited when I saw how much I won," Vargas said. "The whole family was."

After required state and federal tax withholdings Vargas took home $142,501.